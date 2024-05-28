Network

Filipino-bred canine wins top prize in the US

WINNER. Ridge, a dog owned and bred by Cebuanos Dennis and Barbara Tan, has won three awards in the US. / CONTRIBUTED
WINNER. Ridge, a dog owned and bred by Cebuanos Dennis and Barbara Tan, has won three awards in the US. / CONTRIBUTED

A FILIPINO-BRED and -owned boxer, American Grand Champion Tybrushe Livin’ On the Edge of X-Cellence called Ridge, won the top prize, Best of Breed, at the American Boxer Club National Show in the USA on May 10, 2024.

The annual show gathers the best boxers in America and this year’s more than 300 boxers were judged by boxer breeder Sharon Steckler. Ridge was handled by Michael Shepherd, bred and owned by Dennis and Barbara Tan (X-Cellence Boxers) of Cebu City.

Last December, Ridge also won Best of Breed in the AKC Royal Canin Cup in Orlando, Florida. And last May 14, 2024, he won Select Dog at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City. / PR

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph