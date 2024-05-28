Filipino-bred canine wins top prize in the US

A FILIPINO-BRED and -owned boxer, American Grand Champion Tybrushe Livin’ On the Edge of X-Cellence called Ridge, won the top prize, Best of Breed, at the American Boxer Club National Show in the USA on May 10, 2024.

The annual show gathers the best boxers in America and this year’s more than 300 boxers were judged by boxer breeder Sharon Steckler. Ridge was handled by Michael Shepherd, bred and owned by Dennis and Barbara Tan (X-Cellence Boxers) of Cebu City.

Last December, Ridge also won Best of Breed in the AKC Royal Canin Cup in Orlando, Florida. And last May 14, 2024, he won Select Dog at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City. / PR