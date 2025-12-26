Fire burns through thousands of hectares in Western Australia as wind conditions set to escalate

SYDNEY -- A Christmas Day emergency-level fire came within a few kilometers of the Boddington town site overnight, 130 kilometers southeast of Perth in the state of Western Australia (WA).

Fire crews worked through the night to keep the large fire at bay, which remained uncontrolled and has burnt through nearly 3,700 hectares, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Friday, December 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, some residents spent Christmas night in an evacuation center in the nearby town of Williams, the ABC said.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) in WA downgraded the fire to a Watch and Act on Friday morning as conditions improved due to increased humidity and consolidated containment lines.

DFES Assistant Commissioner Stuart Wade said the fire came within 2 kilometers of the town site on Thursday, December 25, 2025, night.

He said while conditions were favorable overnight, expected wind increases during the day would make it challenging for crews.

"It's certainly been a challenging 48 hours for our career and volunteer firefighters, with crews working through Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and overnight," he said.

The Boddington Shire President Eugene Smalberger said about 50 people fled to the evacuation center at the Sports Pavilion in the nearby town of Williams, many with animals.

She said the fire has been burning for two weeks, but flared up with the heat, starting a spot fire closer to town than anticipated. (Xinhua)