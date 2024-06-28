Firm capitalizes on Cebu’s thriving real estate

A MANILA-BASED realty, architecture and material solutions company, Silverlush Development Group (SLDG), recognizes Cebu as a vital market for their products due to the city’s booming real estate industry and discerning property buyers.

As it tests the waters in Cebu, SLDG showcased a museum-inspired set at the Sky Hall, Atrium Level of SM City Seaside Cebu during the recently concluded 29th CebuCON Build Expo on June 6, 2024.

The company showcased materials that exhibited its commitment to progressive designs, sustainable practices and premier quality.

“This is just one of the steps that the company will take as it prepares to extend the reach of its services beyond Metro Manila,” SLDG said. “SLDG is geared to make global quality, coveted pieces more accessible in primary business centers of the country.”

The company introduced Altumina Series from its Raised Sheet collection. This stylish and lightweight wood pulp board features paintable patterns. The Tezzo Series (Terrazzo) by SLDG, on the other hand, features sophisticated slabs made from creatively recycled aggregates. These slabs are perfect for walls, flooring and even furniture. It also featured the Porso Series. Its Soft Porcelain collection, made from modified clay offers versatile sheets that mimic natural stone.

SLDG is a subsidiary of Prosperios Pte. Ltd., a company based in Singapore. The company has properties in Pasig City and Quezon City.

Through the expertise of in-house architects and engineers, SLDG also caters to clients in search of valuable professional services like property acquisition and development and architectural and interior design. It also runs a digital platform named The Shop that sells innovative material solutions sourced from abroad. / KOC