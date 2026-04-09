First ships pass through Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran ceasefire

THE first movements have been recorded in the Strait of Hormuz following the two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, according to real-time ship tracking company MarineTraffic.

The Liberian-flagged cargo ship Daytona Beach departed from Iran's Bandar Abbas port at 08:28 Turkish time and crossed the Bosphorus at 09:59. Currently in the Gulf of Oman, the ship's destination is listed as Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates.

The Greek-owned cargo ship NJ Earth passed through the Strait of Hormuz at 11:44 a.m.

A temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran includes Israel.

Following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, and the subsequent Iranian retaliatory attacks on some regional countries, which escalated the conflict, US President Donald Trump announced his acceptance of a ceasefire at 1:30 a.m. on April 8.

Trump said they had agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the condition that the Strait of Hormuz be opened, that they had received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and that this was a viable basis for negotiation.

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council, which stated that "Iran has achieved its objectives in the war," also announced that the goal is to conclude the final negotiations in Islamabad within a maximum of 15 days. (Anadolu via PNA)