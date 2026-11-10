Flagg, Irving lift Mavericks past Pacers

COOPER Flagg erupted for a season-best 43 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Kyrie Irving matched his season-high with 35 points as the Dallas Mavericks clipped the Indiana Pacers, 125-122, on Monday night (Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in PH).

According to The Associated Press (AP), Dallas completed a comeback behind a huge fourth-quarter performance from Flagg and Irving, who combined for 26 points in the final period. The Mavericks outscored Indiana 35-29 in the fourth, with the duo accounting for the team’s first 13 points of the quarter.

Irving, who is working his way back after missing 19 months because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), played a season-high 38 minutes against Indiana.

He logged 28 minutes in Sunday’s 130-93 rout of Brooklyn, marking the first time this season that he played on consecutive nights. He also knocked down a season-best seven three-pointers.

Dallas had a chance to put the game away when P.J. Washington Jr. went to the free-throw line with four seconds remaining, but he missed both attempts. Obi Toppin secured the rebound for Indiana, which had one final opportunity to tie or win the game.

However, Caleb Martin disrupted Andrew Nembhard’s pass near the sideline to end the Pacers’ hopes. Indiana coach Rick Carlisle was visibly unhappy with the officials at midcourt, protesting what he believed should have been a foul against Dallas.

Flagg recorded his fourth consecutive double-double and fifth of the season.

Pascal Siakam paced Indiana with 29 points, although only three came after halftime. He was particularly effective in the first half, scoring 26 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Siakam was the only Pacer to reach double figures in the first half as Indiana established a 66-56 halftime advantage, at one point leading by 13.

Aaron Nesmith added 18 points, including two of his four three-pointers in the final minute, but the Pacers dropped to 3-8.

Elsewhere, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-112, Los Angeles Lakers won 124-114 at Atlanta, Detroit Pistons beat Washington Wizards 122-111, Memphis downed Toronto 118-102, Houston Rockets beat Denver Nuggets 110-100, San Antonio routed Phoenix 122-96 and the Golden State Warriors crushed the New Orleans Pelicans 138-87. / LBG