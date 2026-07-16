Fleetwood draws strength from hometown roar

TOMMY Fleetwood returns to familiar surroundings this week with hopes of capturing his first British Open title at Royal Birkdale, the course he admired as a child growing up just minutes away in Southport, an Associated Press (AP) report said.

As a youngster, Fleetwood viewed Royal Birkdale as “hallowed turf,” occasionally slipping onto the famed links to hit a few shots while accompanying his father on evening dog walks.

The dream of one day lifting the Claret Jug began instead at nearby Southport Municipal, England’s oldest municipal links course, where he joined a junior golf program at about six years old.

The course remains a popular stop for visiting golf fans. Among them were Will Burke of Birmingham, Alabama, and his father, Randy, who played a round there on Thursday, July 16, 2026 (PH time).

“We’re here for the golf this week,” Will Burke said. “We met with some locals who were really complimentary about the place and said it’s right down the street from where we’re staying.”

“When you hear the story about Tommy Fleetwood’s origins and how he got started in the Southport area, that’s the cherry on top,” he added.

The AP noted that while Southport Municipal makes no mention of Fleetwood inside its modest clubhouse or pro shop, the English star’s presence is felt throughout the area.

A mural of Fleetwood wearing Europe’s Ryder Cup uniform adorns the wall of Southport & Birkdale Sports Club, while nearby Formby Hall is home to the Tommy Fleetwood Academy, where aspiring golfers have gathered this week hoping to secure his autograph.

Fleetwood, now 35, acknowledged the overwhelming hometown support.

“It’s very rare to have an opportunity to play a tournament, let alone the Open, in the town where you grew up in front of fans that were all there to support you,” Fleetwood said. “To see people emotionally invested in you … I think it’s very special. It definitely doesn’t go unnoticed by me.”

Rather than feeling burdened by expectations, Fleetwood said he draws inspiration from the local support.

“I see it as really, really positive fuel,” he said. “If I just go back to the original me being an 8-year-old kid, the thought of playing in an Open at Birkdale was unbelievably special. So if you’re not going to enjoy it, then you’ve kind of let yourself down.”

According to AP, Fleetwood previously competed at Royal Birkdale when it hosted the Open in 2017. After opening with a 76, he rebounded with a second-round 69 — one he later described as “one of the best rounds I ever played” — to make the cut before finishing tied for 27th.

Fleetwood also entered the 2023 British Open at nearby Royal Liverpool as the hometown favorite, sharing the first-round lead before eventually finishing tied for 10th, nine strokes behind eventual champion Brian Harman. / LBG