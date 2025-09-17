Ford to cut 1,000 more jobs in Germany amid sluggish EV sales

US AUTOMAKER Ford announced Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, that it will cut an additional 1,000 jobs at its Cologne plant in Germany, as sluggish demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe forces the company to scale back production.

Starting in January 2026, operations at the factory will be reduced from two shifts to a single shift, leading directly to job losses. This marks the first round of layoffs affecting vehicle production since the site was transformed into Ford’s first dedicated EV plant in Europe, following a US$2-billion investment two years ago.

The announcement follows Ford’s earlier decision, unveiled less than a year ago, to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe by the end of 2027, including about 2,900 in Germany, largely in administration and development. That sweeping plan triggered the first strike in the Cologne plant’s nearly 100-year history in May, before the works council and management reached a compromise in July that included severance packages.

Reacting to Tuesday’s news, David Luedtke, spokesman for the plant’s works council, described the new cuts as “another heavy blow for the Cologne plant,” according to the German Press Agency. He warned that the plan has further deepened uncertainty among workers about the site’s long-term future.

If both rounds of layoffs are implemented, Ford’s workforce in Cologne, which serves as the company’s European headquarters, will shrink to around 7,600, down from roughly 12,000 last year and 20,000 five years ago.

Industry analysts say Ford’s struggles highlight the broader challenges facing Germany’s automotive sector as it shifts to EVs. According to consultancy EY, automakers and suppliers in the country have cut more than 51,000 jobs in the past year, citing weak demand, US tariffs and the high costs of the EV transition. / XINHUA