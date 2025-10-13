Fragile peace: Hamas releases hostages

ON THE eve of a historic hostage-prisoner exchange, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his country’s military campaign “is not over,” signaling that the new ceasefire with Hamas may not mean a definitive end to hostilities.

What just happened

In a televised address on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, Netanyahu hailed the imminent release of 20 hostages held in Gaza but immediately followed the praise with a stern warning. “Wherever we fought, we won,” he said. “But the campaign is not over yet.” His statement came just as a fragile ceasefire held for a third day and preparations were finalized for a landmark exchange, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the diplomatic breakthrough. Netanyahu cautioned that Israel still faces “very big security challenges” and vowed to ensure the nation’s security against enemies trying to regroup.

A landmark exchange

Netanyahu’s comments came just before a major development in the two-year conflict. On Monday, Oct. 13, Hamas released 20 Israeli hostages who had been held captive since the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. The released hostages, who endured brutal conditions for over two years, were handed over to the Red Cross before being transferred to a military base for medical checks and emotional reunions with their families.

The 20 hostages released were: Elkana Bohbot, Matan Angrest, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Eitan Mor, Segev Kalfon, Nimrod Cohen, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Matan Zangauker, Bar Kupershtein, David Cunio, Ariel Cunio and Omri Miran.

This release was part of a U.S.-brokered agreement that also involved Israel freeing approximately 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and another 1,700 detainees. The deal was a key component of a 20-point American plan aimed at ending the war, which was triggered by a Hamas-led assault that killed 1,200 people. Israel’s subsequent military campaign devastated Gaza, killing at least 67,806 people and causing a widespread famine.

Victory declared, but dangers remain

Israeli leaders are framing the ceasefire and hostage exchange as a position of strength, not compromise. Military chief Eyal Zamir stated that Israel had achieved a “victory over Hamas” through a combination of sustained military pressure and diplomacy. However, both he and Netanyahu were quick to pivot to future threats.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that after the hostages are home, the Israel Defense Forces will destroy all remaining Hamas tunnels in Gaza. This mission, he said, would be part of an “international mechanism to be established under U.S. leadership and oversight.” The leadership’s message is clear: the immediate crisis may be paused, but the underlying security goal of neutralizing Hamas remains paramount.

What’s still unresolved

Several critical questions remain unanswered. First is the fate of the 28 deceased hostages. While Hamas agreed to return their remains, the group has indicated it may not be able to locate all the bodies by the deadline. An international task force will be created to assist in the search, but for the families involved, the uncertainty is agonizing.

Netanyahu’s declaration that the “campaign is not over” was deliberately vague. It is unclear whether this means a continuation of targeted operations, the establishment of a buffer zone, or other military actions. This ambiguity creates anxiety about the durability of the ceasefire. Finally, the details of the U.S.-led “international mechanism” to clear Hamas tunnels are completely unknown, leaving its feasibility and structure in question.

What’s next

The immediate focus is on the well-being of the newly freed hostages and the logistics of the prisoner exchange. Diplomatically, all eyes turn to U.S. President Donald Trump, who arrived in Israel on Monday. He was scheduled to address the Knesset before traveling to Egypt to co-chair a peace summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and about 20 other world leaders. The discussions at this summit will be critical in shaping the long-term security arrangements for Gaza and determining whether this ceasefire can evolve into a lasting peace. The world will be watching to see what actions follow Netanyahu’s words. / REPORTS FROM XINHUA