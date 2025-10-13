French PM Lecornu announces new cabinet

PARIS — French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Sunday evening unveiled the lineup of his new government, which comprises 34 ministers, according to the Presidency.

Key appointments include Laurent Nunez as minister of the interior, Jean-Pierre Farandou as minister of labor, Monique Barbut as minister of ecological transition, Edouard Geffray as minister of national education, and Catherine Vautrin as minister of defense.

Roland Lescure was reappointed as finance minister. Jean-Noel Barrot remains in office as minister of foreign affairs, while Gerald Darmanin retained his post as minister of justice.

Lecornu met with President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace earlier in the evening, according to local media reports. He proposed “a mix of civil society figures with experience and young parliamentarians” for the second edition of his government.

Lecornu had resigned on Monday, less than a month after his initial appointment and just one day after announcing part of his first cabinet. He was reappointed as prime minister on Friday amid ongoing political tensions. / XINHUA