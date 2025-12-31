Network

From Trump’s return to ceasefires: A turbulent, fragile world in 2025

From Trump’s return to ceasefires: A turbulent, fragile world in 2025
SunStar WorldSunStar Graphics
Published on

THE year 2025 was defined by major shifts in global leadership and geopolitical realignments. Donald Trump returned to the US presidency for a second term, while Friedrich Merz took power as Germany’s chancellor. The Catholic Church also made history with the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff.

On the war front, a fragile ceasefire paused fighting in Gaza, while Russia’s war in Ukraine persisted. Natural disasters and technological milestones also dominated the headlines. Hurricane Melissa devastated the Caribbean as a Category 5 storm, while wildfires in Los Angeles and floods in Southeast Asia caused billions in damage. In Europe, a brazen heist at the Louvre shocked the public. Technology also sparked debate when OpenAI’s GPT 4.5 reportedly passed the Turing Test, signaling a major leap in artificial intelligence capabilities.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph