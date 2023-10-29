Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter Ngannou

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia— Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s appearance against an MMA fighter making his boxing debut figured to be another show to go along with his other ventures.

Francis Ngannou proved, however, he wouldn’t be the pushover so many anticipated.

Ngannou not only shockingly took Fury the 10-round distance, he came within one judge’s scoreboard of pulling off the upset early Sunday morning. Juan Carlos Pelayo of Mexico scored the fight 96-93 for Fury and Alan Krebs of the United States gave him a 95-94 victory. Ed Garner of Canada gave the fight to Ngannou at 95-94.

“That definitely wasn’t in the script,” Fury said. “Francis is a hell of a fighter — stronger, big puncher and a lot better boxer than we all thought he would ever be.”

Fury remained undefeated at 34-0-1 with 24 knockouts.

Ngannou, whose UFC record was 17-3, knocked down Fury in the third round, but this was a missed opportunity at a major upset. Ngannou landed only six of 38 punches in the final two rounds, according to CompuBox, compared to 14 of 37 for Fury.

Fury landed more punches overall (71-59), but Ngannou hit the mark with more power shots (37-32).

Fury’s championship belt was not on the line in this bout, though it counts as an official fight.