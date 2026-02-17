Future stars to join PH Ladies Open

MANILA – The country’s top amateur talents and international standouts will see action in the 2026 Philippine Ladies Open scheduled on Feb. 24-26, 2026, at the Manila Golf & Country Club in Forbes Park, Makati City.

Organized by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines (WGAP) and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, the annual tournament serves as a premier proving ground for the next generation of champions.

The Philippine Ladies Open has long been a springboard to global success with Bianca Pagdanganan and Filipino-Japanese star Yuka Saso among its distinguished alumnae.

“The success of Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso shows that Filipino women can compete and win against the very best in the world. The Philippine Ladies Open is where those journeys begin,” said PSC chairperson Patrick Gregorio in a news release Monday, Feb. 16.

LPGA Tour campaigner Pagdanganan won the tournament in 2017. She bagged the individual bronze and the team gold medal alongside Saso and Cebuana golfer Lois Kaye Go at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Saso, the individual gold medalist in Jakarta, ruled the Philippine Ladies Open twice (2018 and 2019). She is also a two-time U.S. Open champion.

World No. 1 Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul of Thailand also competed in the Philippine Ladies Open in 2017 and 2018.

“These champions sharpened their competitive edge here,” said WGAP Secretary Greely Oposa, underscoring the tournament’s role in nurturing young golfers for international competition.

Meanwhile, Gregorio pointed out that the future remains bright with continued support for grassroots programs.

“We believe the next generation of Filipina golfers will not only follow in their footsteps but surpass them. With the right training, exposure, and opportunities, more Filipinas will stand on global podiums and bring pride to the nation,” he said.

Beyond its flagship event, WGAP is expanding its impact in 2026 through three cornerstone competitions aimed at strengthening the country’s women’s golf pipeline.

The Philippine Ladies Open remains the WGAP’s crown jewel, while the 30th Luzvimin Invitational will head north to the scenic John Hay Golf Course in Baguio City.

Running from April to October, the six-leg WGAP Circuit and WGAP Cup will feature more than 220 women golfers from 15 member clubs, culminating in a high-stakes match play showdown.

The WGAP, which now has 555 members, continues to champion grassroots and elite-level development for women golfers nationwide.

Its programs reflect a clear mission: cultivate talent, build competitive experience, and create pathways to international success. / PNA