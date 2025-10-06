Gaza peace talks gain support

AFTER more than two years of a devastating war in Gaza, a United States-backed peace initiative is gaining significant regional momentum, raising questions about whether this effort could finally succeed where others have failed.

The arrival of a Hamas delegation in Egypt on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, for crucial negotiations signals a potential turning point. The talks are bolstered by a rare, unified declaration of support from eight major Arab and Muslim nations, adding diplomatic weight to a process aimed at ending the conflict.

Here’s a look at what’s happening, why it matters and what comes next.

THE CURRENT PROPOSAL. The negotiations in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, center on a ceasefire plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. According to Egyptian sources, the initial discussions will focus on implementing the first phase of this plan.

Two critical components are on the agenda: the specific mechanisms for an exchange of prisoners between Hamas and Israel and the process for Hamas to hand over its weapons. These have been major stumbling blocks in past efforts.

WHY IS THIS EFFORT GAINING TRACTION. A key driver is the recent, coordinated diplomatic push from the region. On Sunday, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar issued a joint statement welcoming the ceasefire initiative.

The ministers specifically commended Hamas’s positive signals, including its stated readiness to “hand over the administration of Gaza to a transitional Palestinian administrative committee of independent technocrats.” This addresses a core concern about who would govern Gaza after a conflict.

The statement also praised Trump’s call for Israel to “immediately stop the bombing” and begin the exchange agreement, framing the current developments as “a real opportunity to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire.”

WHY DO THESE TALKS MATTER. The stakes are immense. The war, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, has created a severe humanitarian crisis. According to Gaza’s health authorities, Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and injured nearly 170,000 others, while causing widespread destruction and famine.

A successful negotiation could lead to the release of all hostages, an end to the fighting and a surge of unrestricted humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

For the wider region, a deal represents a path toward stability. The joint statement from the eight foreign ministers outlined a long-term vision that includes the return of the Palestinian Authority to govern a unified Gaza and West Bank, a full Israeli withdrawal and a renewed push for a two-state solution.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT. The process in Egypt is structured in stages. Hamas will first meet with Egyptian officials. Afterward, a separate meeting will be held between the Egyptians and an Israeli delegation.

The outcomes of these parallel talks will then be presented to US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The success of these initial meetings will be a critical test of whether the current diplomatic momentum can be translated into a tangible agreement on the ground, potentially marking the first significant step toward ending one of the region’s deadliest conflicts. / REPORTS FROM XINHUA