Gaza security talks continue in Cairo

CAIRO — A Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, for talks with Egyptian officials on Gaza’s postwar security and the implementation of a ceasefire with Israel, Egyptian sources said.

The discussions center on deploying about 1,000 Palestinian security personnel — trained in Egypt and Jordan — to maintain order in Gaza under Palestinian Authority (PA) supervision, the sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity. The plan is part of efforts to restore stability and reestablish PA control, they said.

Talks are also addressing Hamas’ potential withdrawal from Gaza’s security apparatus and the handover of its weapons under a U.S.-backed peace plan, the sources added.

Rafah crossing reopening

Moreover, the sources said Israel has agreed to reopen the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on Sunday under European Union monitoring and with a PA team present, allowing patients, the wounded, and travelers to cross in both directions.

Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya reported that Cairo plans to host a broader Palestinian meeting to discuss forming a joint body to administer Gaza after the war. High-level delegations from Hamas and Islamic Jihad are expected to hold separate talks with Egyptian mediators.

Hamas and Israel reached a ceasefire that took effect on Friday after two years of war in Gaza, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the United States.

Since Israel launched its military campaign on Oct. 7, 2023, nearly 68,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 170,000 wounded, according to Gaza’s health authorities. Despite the ceasefire, at least 23 people have been killed and 122 others injured in Gaza since Oct. 11, they said. / XINHUA