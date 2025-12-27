George hits game-winner as Jazz stun Pistons

KEYONTE George scored 31 points and hit a clutch floater with just 2.1 seconds left as the struggling Utah Jazz ended a four-game losing streak with a thrilling 131-129 win over the East-leading Detroit Pistons on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025 (PH time).

Jazz bigman Lauri Markkanen chipped in 30 points, while Brice Sensabaugh matched his season high of 20 points, stepping in for Ace Bailey, who sat out the second half with a hip injury.

Veteran forward Kevin Love contributed 11 points in the third quarter, helping Utah extend its largest lead of the night to 104-89.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 29 points and 17 assists but missed a contested shot at the buzzer. He lingered on the court afterward, engaged in a lengthy discussion with officials. Cunningham also notched a personal-best 13 assists in the first half.

Detroit’s Tobias Harris scored 16 points. Despite shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 18 of 37 from beyond the arc, the Pistons fell just short, dropping only their second game in the last nine.

The game’s defining moments came late. George stole a backcourt pass and slammed a breakaway dunk to give Utah a 129-125 lead with 1:14 remaining. Caris LaVert blocked George on the next possession, and Cunningham tied the game with free throws, setting the stage for George’s game-winner.

The Eastern Conference-leading Pistons, who boast the second-best defensive rating in the league, struggled to contain Markkanen and George, who took advantage of multiple screens to create open looks.

While Utah has allowed an average of 134.4 points over its last five games, the Jazz tightened up defensively in the final minutes with a block, three steals and consistent pressure, securing a hard-fought victory. / RSC