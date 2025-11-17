George lifts Jazz past Bulls in 2OT

KEYONTE George hit a go-ahead three-pointer with two seconds left in double overtime, Lauri Markkanen scored 47 points and the Utah Jazz outlasted the Chicago Bulls 150-147 on Sunday (Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, PH time) in the NBA’s highest-scoring game of the season.

George finished with 32 points, including six in the second OT, as Utah won for the second time in three games after dropping six of seven. Isaiah Collier and Brice Sensabaugh scored 16 each, while Kevin Love and Svi Mykhailiuk added 10 apiece.

Coby White led Chicago with 27 points. Josh Giddey had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, while Nikola Vučević scored 21. Matas Buzelis and Ayo Dosunmu added 18 each and Julian Phillips had 10, but the Bulls dropped their fifth straight.

White forced a second overtime with a layup at the end of the first OT, then tied it at 147 with two free throws. George answered with the deciding triple before Vučević missed at the buzzer. Utah led 136-132 late in the first OT before Buzelis’ dunk and White’s tying drive.

Markkanen scored 13 in the third quarter to trim a nine-point halftime deficit, and added 12 more in the fourth. His free throw with 19 seconds left forced OT at 127-127. Giddey and White each scored 12 in the first half as Chicago built a 70-61 lead.

Rockets 117, Magic 113 OT

Kevin Durant scored 35 points and Alperen Sengun had 30 points and 12 rebounds as Houston rallied past Orlando, 117-113, in overtime for its fourth straight win.

Durant’s step-back jumper put Houston up 113-110 with 9.2 seconds left in OT. After Franz Wagner hit two free throws, Reed Sheppard made a pair for a 115-112 lead. Wendell Carter Jr. cut it to one but committed a lane violation, and Amen Thompson sealed it with two free throws.

Wagner scored a season-high 29 and Desmond Bane had 26 for the Magic. Houston forced OT when Durant hit a trey with 21.4 seconds left and Sengun tied it at 102 on a shot in the lane just before the buzzer.

Mavericks 138, Blazers 133 OT

P.J. Washington Jr. and Cooper Flagg scored 21 points each and combined on a key fast-break basket in overtime as Dallas snapped a three-game skid with a 138-133 win over Portland.

With the Mavericks up 130-129, Flagg grabbed a rebound off a missed Portland triple and fed Washington for a dunk to start a 6-0 run. Daniel Gafford added 20 points, including seven in OT, as seven Mavericks scored in double figures.

Shaedon Sharpe had a season-high 36 for Portland and Deni Avdija scored 29 before fouling out on a play that led to Gafford’s free throws and Dallas’ final lead change.

Celtics 121, Clippers 118

Jaylen Brown had 33 points and 13 rebounds, Payton Pritchard added 30, and Boston survived a late rally to beat the Clippers.

Derrick White added 22 points and nine assists and Neemias Queta scored 14. The Celtics nearly blew a 24-point third-quarter lead but held on for their second straight win.

James Harden scored 37 — including 32 in the second half — two days after a 41-point triple-double. Ivica Zubac added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. exited with a right knee injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Clippers 121-118, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 123-110, the Brooklyn Nets won 129-106 in Washington, and the Golden State Warriors rolled to a 124-106 win in New Orleans. / From the wires