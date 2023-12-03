George’s 3-pointer buries Warriors

PAUL George made a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining, giving the Clippers their first lead of the game, and Los Angeles hung on to beat the Golden State Warriors 113-112 on Sunday (PH time) in Los Angeles.

George led the Clippers — who avenged a 120-114 loss to Golden State two days earlier in San Francisco — with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. James Harden added 21 points and Kawhi Leonard had 20.

After a timeout, Draymond Green missed a potential-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Warriors made 17 3-pointers, four each by Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Curry led the Warriors with 22 points and 11 assists in his 900th NBA game. Green had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Moses Moody added 21 points and made 9 of 10 free throws.

BUCKS 132, HAWKS 121

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season and 36th overall, helping Milwaukee beat Atlanta.

Damian Lillard added 25 points and nine assists, and Cameron Payne had 18 points in 20 minutes off the bench. Milwaukee won its seventh straight at home and avenged its only loss in 10 home games this season, a 127-110 setback to the Hawks in late October.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 32 points and 12 assists.

SUNS 116, GRIZZLIES 109

Devin Booker returned after missing a game because of a sprained right ankle and had 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead Phoenix past Memphis.

Booker hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and put the Suns up by 15, their biggest lead of the game to that point. He was also 13 for 13 from the free throw line.