Giannis beats buzzer

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo hit a 17-foot jumper at the buzzer to lift the Milwaukee Bucks past the short-handed Indiana Pacers, 117-115, on Monday night (Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, PH time).

Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 33 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists, shooting 14 of 21 from the field. Kyle Kuzma added 15 points as the Bucks won for the third time in four games, taking the opener of their four regular-season meetings against the Pacers.

It was an emotional night for former Indiana center Myles Turner, now with the Bucks after signing as a free agent in July. He was booed throughout the game, starting from a pregame tribute video.

Turner finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and five blocks but scored only two in the second half — a short jumper that briefly put Milwaukee ahead with 2:22 left.

Pascal Siakam paced Indiana with 32 points and eight assists, while Turner’s replacement, Isaiah Jackson, had 21 points and 10 rebounds — his best game since 2022.

The Pacers, who eliminated the Bucks in the playoffs the past two years, rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final minutes to tie it on Aaron Nesmith’s layup with 14.6 seconds left. After a timeout, Antetokounmpo took the inbounds pass, held the ball, and drained the game-winner at the horn.

Heat 120, Clippers 119

Bam Adebayo had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Norman Powell scored 21 in his Southern California homecoming, and the Miami Heat edged the Los Angeles Clippers 120-119.

Andrew Wiggins added 17 points and rookie Kel’el Ware had 16 as Miami snapped a two-game skid and improved to 1-2 on its four-game road trip.

James Harden led the Clippers with 29 points, while Kawhi Leonard added 27. Ivica Zubac grabbed 12 rebounds, and Derrick Jones Jr., Bradley Beal, and John Collins each had 12 points.

Miami shot 54 percent from the field and made 12 of 25 from beyond the arc. The Clippers hit 17 of 41 triples but committed 21 turnovers that led to 37 Heat points.

Nuggets 130, Kings 124

Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 34 points and dished out 14 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets past the Sacramento Kings 130-124. Jokic, who began the season with four straight triple-doubles, has recorded a double-double in all six games.

Aaron Gordon added 20 points as Denver extended its winning streak over Sacramento to six.

Russell Westbrook had 26 points and 12 rebounds against his former team and received a warm ovation during a first-quarter tribute. Zach LaVine, averaging 29.5 points, was held to 15 on 4-of-11 shooting.

Jazz 105, Celtics 103

Jusuf Nurkic tipped in the winning basket with 0.6 seconds left as the Utah Jazz rallied past the Boston Celtics 105-103.

Keyonte George scored a season-high 31 points and Lauri Markkanen added 20 points and nine rebounds to snap Utah’s three-game slide.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 36 points but missed all nine three-point attempts as the Celtics shot just 21 percent (11 of 51) from deep. Payton Pritchard added 18 points, while Derrick White had 10.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Brooklyn Nets 125-109, New York Knicks topped Washington Wizards 119-102, Detroit Pistons downed Memphis Grizzlies 114-106, Houston Rockets beat Dallas 110-102, and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 123-115. / From the wires