Giannis eager to lead revamped Bucks

NOT even a bout with Covid-19 could keep Giannis Antetokounmpo from sharing his excitement for the new season with the revamped Milwaukee Bucks.

The two-time MVP remained in Greece recovering as the Bucks held their media day Monday in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo said he’s awaiting a negative test before joining his teammates.

“I’m really bummed that I’m not able to be there from Day 1,” he said in a Zoom call with reporters. “I want my teammates to feel my presence and my seriousness about competing and having a great year. But they’ll understand. If I’m not there today, I’ll be there in a few days and we can get the ball rolling.”

The Bucks are eager to have their star back as they look to rebound from a third straight first-round playoff exit. Milwaukee lost to Indiana last spring in a series in which seven-time All-NBA guard Damian Lillard ruptured his Achilles tendon, fueling speculation that Antetokounmpo might seek a trade.

The 30-year-old forward admitted he pondered his future, as he has throughout his career, but reiterated his desire to compete for titles.

“I think it’s a disservice to basketball to not want to compete at a high level, to want your season to end in April,” he said.

Bucks owner Wes Edens said he spoke with Antetokounmpo after last season. “He made it clear that he’s committed to Milwaukee,” Edens said. “He likes it here and likes his family being here.”

Asked about that conversation, Antetokounmpo smiled. “I can’t recall that meeting,” he said, before outlining why he believes the retooled Bucks can make a deep playoff run.

“Milwaukee is a great team, a sleeper,” he said. “A lot of people might not take us seriously, but we’re very dangerous.”

The Bucks waived Lillard, who isn’t expected to play this season, spreading his remaining salary over five years to free cap space. That allowed them to sign Myles Turner from Indiana.

Antetokounmpo called Turner “one of the best bigs in the league” and praised their potential fit. He said he’s spoken with Lillard since the move, adding, “My friendship with him will be bigger

than basketball.”

Milwaukee also lost Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton, leaving Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and his brother Thanasis as the only holdovers from the 2021 championship team. Thanasis returns after missing last season with a torn Achilles.

The Bucks are now younger and more athletic. Coach Doc Rivers plans to have Antetokounmpo handle the ball more and surround him with shooters — a formula that worked late last season.

“We needed more speed, more guys who could guard multiple positions, and a different brand of offense,” Rivers said. “Putting Giannis on the ball has been huge for us. It gets us downhill and up the floor faster.”

Antetokounmpo, coming off a season in which he finished third in MVP voting while averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, also led Greece to a EuroBasket bronze medal.

“My confidence is at an all-time high,” he said. “I feel really good about myself and the team. I’m excited to be there.” / From the wires