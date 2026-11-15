Giannis explodes anew as Heat stretch win streak to 4

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo put on a dominant display as the Miami Heat scorched the Detroit Pistons, 137-117, in National Basketball Association (NBA) action in Miami on Saturday (Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, PH time).

The all-around superstar erupted for 34 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists to power the Heat to their fourth consecutive victory, capping off his weekend with a two-game total of 71 points, following a 37-point outburst in Miami’s victory over Cleveland.

With the win, the Heat climbed to fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 7-6 win-loss record, while the Pistons remained in third at 8-4.

Miami has now won seven of its last nine games, becoming just the fourth team in the past 25 seasons to recover from a 0-4 start to reach a winning record by its 13th game. They join the Sacramento Kings (7-6 in 2022-23), Oklahoma City Thunder (8-5 in 2018-19), and Dallas Mavericks (9-4 in 2006-07) in achieving the feat.

The surge also matches the Heat’s best nine-game stretch since an 8-1 run in November 2023.

Veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson chipped in 26 points in his return from a sprained ankle, big man Bam Adebayo added 20 points, and Davion Mitchell contributed 15 points and nine rebounds for Miami.

The Heat anchored the victory with stifling defense, as nine different players recorded a blocked shot. Miami finished with 14 team blocks, falling just one shy of the franchise record.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 33 points and eight assists, while Kevin Huerter tallied 20 points and seven assists in the loss. / RSC