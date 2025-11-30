Giannis hits 21K points as Milwaukee ends skid

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and surpassed the 21,000-point milestone for his career on Saturday night (Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, PH time) as the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 116-99 win over the short-handed Brooklyn Nets, the Associated Press reported.

Antetokounmpo, playing in his second game back after missing four due to a groin strain, became the 42nd player — and the sixth-youngest — in NBA history to reach 21,000 career points when he hit a three-pointer midway through the third quarter. He finished 12 of 15 from the field in just 19 minutes and added eight rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 13 points in his return after spraining an ankle in the season opener and later undergoing right meniscus surgery in early November. A.J. Green added 15 points and Bobby Portis Jr. chipped in 13 for Milwaukee.

For Brooklyn, rookie Danny Wolf scored a career-high 22 points in his fifth NBA game, shooting 8 of 16 overall and 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Jalen Wilson contributed 13 points.

The Bucks broke the game open with a 39-24 second quarter, building a 71-53 halftime lead. Their advantage swelled to 92-60 with just over five minutes remaining in the third period.

The Nets were without leading scorer Michael Cooper Jr. (24.3 ppg), who missed his second straight game due to lower back tightness, and starting guard Egor Demin, sidelined for injury management related to a left plantar fascia tear.

Antetokounmpo had returned to the lineup Friday and scored 30 points in a 118-109 loss to the New York Knicks that eliminated the Bucks from the NBA Cup.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Boston Celtics 119-115, Charlotte Hornets defeated Toronto Raptors 118-111 in overtime, Indiana Pacers edged Chicago Bulls 103-101, Detroit won 138-135 in Miami, Golden State Warriors beat New Orleans Pelicans 104-96, Denver topped Phoenix 130-112, and the Dallas Mavericks held off the Los Angeles Clippers 114-110. / LBG