Giannis nails 59; Wemby drops 50

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 59 points to pace the Milwaukee Bucks to a 127-120 overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night (Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, PH time).

It was a league-high for points by an NBA player this season and the second-highest single-game total for Antetokounmpo, who had 64 against Indiana last season.

Antetokounmpo hit 21 of 34 shots and 16 of 17 free throws and added 14 rebounds and seven assists as the Bucks rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit. Brook Lopez added 29 points for the Bucks.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 35 points and Malik Beasley had 26 against his former team.

Detroit’s Ron Holland II was fouled by Antetokounmpo with one second left in regulation and the score tied at 111, but Holland missed both free throws.

The Pistons were without starters Jaden Ivey and Tim Hardaway Jr. Ivey was out with a toe injury and Hardaway missed the game after taking stitches to the head following a fall in Tuesday’s game against Miami.

Milwaukee played without Damian Lillard (concussion protocol), Ryan Rollins (left shoulder instability), and Bobby Portis (right elbow contusion).

Beasley was hot from 3-point range, hitting 4 of 5 in the first half as Detroit shot 61.5% from beyond the arc (8 of 13). He finished 8 of 16.

Antetokounmpo made every basket for Milwaukee in the first quarter, hitting 7 of 10 field-goal attempts and all eight of his free throws for 22 of the team’s 24 points.

Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart pulled down Antetokounmpo by the jersey and was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected with 3:02 left in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo made both free throws.

The Bucks improved to 22-1 against Detroit since the 2018-19 season and won their 10th straight in the series.

Spurs 139, Wizards 130

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama had a career-high 50 points and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 139-130 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Wembanyama was 8 for 16 on 3-pointers, also setting a career high, as San Antonio won its second straight.

Jordan Poole had 42 points for Washington, which lost its sixth straight.

At 20 years 314 days, Wembanyama is the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points, trailing only Brandon Jennings (20/52), LeBron James (20/80), and Devin Booker (20/145).

Wembanyama’s previous high was 49 points in a 130-126 overtime victory over New York.

Wembanyama made at least six 3-pointers for the third straight game.

Devin Vassell had 17 points in his third game for the Spurs since returning from offseason surgery to repair a fractured right foot.

Alexandre Sarr blocked Wembanya’s shot in the second quarter and dunked on his fellow Frenchman in the third quarter. Sarr finished with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a block in 25 minutes.

Wembanyama is the eighth player in franchise history to score 50 points. David Robinson holds the franchise record with 71 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 24, 1994.

Stuck at 48 points, Wembanyama made an 18-foot jumper for his 49th and 50th points with 8:49 remaining to give San Antonio a 115-98 lead.

Wembanyama is the first player in league history with 20 3-pointers and 25 blocks over a six-game span.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bulls outlasted the New York Knicks 124-123, Oklahoma City Thunder beat New Orleans Pelicans 106-88, Cleveland Cavaliers won 114-106 over Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers defeated Minnesota Timberwolves 106-98;

Sacramento Kings beat Phoenix Suns 127-101, Houston Rockets won 111-103 over Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers defeated Memphis Grizzlies 128-123, Boston Celtics routed Brooklyn Nets 139-114, and the Orlando Magic edged the Indiana Pacers 94-90./ AP