Giannis shines again

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds for his second triple-double in his last four games and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 129-117 on Friday night (Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, PH time).

Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists Saturday in a 115-114 loss at Charlotte.

Damian Lillard had 24 points and 12 assists for the Bucks. Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 18 points and Bobby Portis added 17.

Pascal Siakam scored 25, Bennedict Mathurin 20, and Tyrese Haliburton 18 for the Pacers. Haliburton also had nine assists.

The Bucks have won three straight and five of six. The Pacers have lost three straight and five of six.

Milwaukee improved to 2-0 in NBA Cup action. Indiana, the tournament runner-up last season, is 0-2. Both are playing in East Group B.

Indiana won eight of 11 meetings with the Bucks last season, including a 4-2 victory in a first-round playoff series. Friday’s game showed how much things have changed so far this year for the Pacers, who are struggling to recapture the form they showed on their run to the 2024 Eastern Conference finals.

Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers acknowledged before the game the Bucks would have extra motivation in their first meeting with the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season. They sure played that way while never trailing all night.

After trailing by 20 with less than 10 minutes left, Indiana got the deficit down to 108-102 with 5:52 remaining. Antetokounmpo found Trent for a 3-pointer with 5:33 left. Antetokounmpo then blocked a shot from Mathurin to start a fast break, with Trent laying the ball off the glass to set Antetokounmpo up for a dunk.

The Bucks shot 17 of 36 from 3-point range.

Warriors 112, Pelicans 108

NEW ORLEANS — Andrew Wiggins scored 30 points and the Golden State Warriors secured a knockout round spot in the NBA Cup with a 112-108 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans.

Stephen Curry scored 19 for the Warriors, who improved to 3-0 in West Group C and clinched first place in the group when Denver lost to Dallas.

Buddy Hield capped his 12-point performance with two free throws with 18.5 seconds left to help Golden State hold New Orleans at bay.

Trey Murphy III led New Orleans with 24 points but missed a 3-pointer for the lead with 5 seconds remaining — a shot made possible by Brandon Boston Jr’s steal of a Golden State inbound pass.

Golden State’s Draymond Green was fouled as he grabbed the rebound of Murphy’s miss and hit both free throws for the final margin.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 19 points, Brandon Ingram added 18, and Boston 16 for the Pelicans, who fell to 1-2 in group play and lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Jordan Hawkins returned from a seven-game absence caused by back soreness and had six points.

Depth and balance made a difference for Golden State. Green and Brandin Podziemski each scored 11 points.

With rookie center and first-round draft choice Yves Missi sitting out because of a sore left shoulder, the injury-riddled Pelicans opened the game with their 12th different starting lineup of the season (Elfrid Payton, Daniel Theis, Javonte Green, Ingram, and Murphy).

Wiggins made a spin move and tossed in a 13-foot floater while being fouled by Robinson-Earl with 5:13 left. He completed the three-point play to make it 102-94 and the Pelicans got no closer than 110-108 after that.

Golden State outrebounded New Orleans 52-42.

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets rolled past the Portland Trail Blazers 116-88, Chicago Bulls won 136-122 over Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers beat Brooklyn Nets 113-98, Boston Celtics outlasted Washington Wizards 108-96, Los Angeles Clippers knocked off Sacramento Kings 104-88, and the Dallas Mavericks edged the Denver Nuggets 123-120. / AP