Global coal demand to decline in coming decade

GLOBAL coal demand is forecast to edge down through the end of this decade as competition intensifies with other power sources, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.

In its annual report Coal 2025, IEA said that the global coal demand in 2025 is forecast to rise slightly from 2024, increasing by about 0.5 percent to reach a record high of 8.85 billion tonnes.

Despite the expected new peak in 2025, IEA expected global coal demand to stabilize in the coming years and gradually decline toward 2030, falling about 3 percent below 2025 levels and below its 2023 level as structural changes in energy use take effect.

Power sector currently accounts for two-thirds of total coal consumption. “With renewable capacity surging, nuclear expanding steadily, and a huge wave of liquefied natural gas coming to market, coal-fired power generation is forecast to decline from 2026 onward,” IEA said. / XINHUA