Global leaders urge unity amid challenges

BEIJING -- With the world beset by conflicts, economic turbulence and a climate crisis, world leaders welcomed the New Year with renewed calls for unity, resilience and peace, expressing hope that better days lie ahead.

Delivering his New Year message early Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the world to invest “more in fighting poverty and less in fighting wars.”

“It’s clear the world has the resources to lift lives, heal the planet, and secure a future of peace and justice,” Guterres said. “Our future depends on our collective courage to act. This new year, let’s rise together: For justice. For humanity. For peace.”

In his annual New Year’s Eve address Wednesday, Dec. 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the unity of the Russian people “determines the sovereignty and security of our Fatherland, its development, and its future.”

“The New Year is, above all, a time when we hope for the best, for goodness and good luck,” Putin said. “It is a special and magical holiday, when we open our hearts to love, friendship, and compassion, to sympathy and generosity.”

As South Africa hosted the first Group of 20 summit on African soil in 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday that the country stands proud that its presidency ensured the voices of Africa and the Global South were “recognized, reflected and respected.”

“Despite the challenges we face, our country is getting stronger, our economy is improving,” he said. “As we prepare to welcome a new year, let us remain united to building the South Africa of our dreams.”

Stable growth

Vowing “a sweeping leap and growth in all fields,” South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pledged commitment to stable growth anchored on peace in 2026.

“Solid peace is another word for growth and strong security is the driving force of prosperity,” he said in his New Year speech Thursday morning, Jan. 1, noting that his government will intensify efforts to strengthen regional peace and stability through cooperation.

Despite fractured trade and rising geopolitical tensions, global economic growth proved “more resilient than anticipated,” Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Wednesday.

“Let us carry this mindset into the new year — resilient and united, determined and hopeful,” he said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to “defeat the decline and division offered by others” in his New Year message Wednesday.

“Things have been tough in Britain for a while,” he said, adding that more people will once again feel hope in 2026, “a belief that things can and will get better, feel that the promise of renewal can become a reality and my government will make it that reality.”

In his address, French President Emmanuel Macron outlined three wishes for the French people: unity, strength and hope.

“We must stand firm on what we cherish: humanity, peace and freedom,” he said Wednesday. “So, let us look ahead and look far into the future, as citizens and as a nation. I wish you a very happy and prosperous year 2026.” / XINHUA