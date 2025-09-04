Gloria Funicular derails, leaving 15 dead, 18 injured

LISBON — The Gloria Funicular, one of Lisbon’s best-known tourist attractions, derailed and overturned Wednesday evening, Sept. 3, 2025, leaving 15 people dead and 18 others injured, including five in serious condition, according to local media reports citing police sources.

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas said the city is “fighting hard,” calling it “a difficult day.”

The accident occurred near Avenida da Liberdade in central Lisbon. The funicular carriage was badly damaged. Police said final casualty figures are still being confirmed. Xinhua reporters at the scene saw police cordoning off a wide area as dozens of officers and firefighters carried out rescue operations.

A Spanish tourist, Felipe, told Xinhua that he “never expected such a serious accident to happen at such a famous landmark in the heart of Lisbon.” Other bystanders also expressed disbelief.

According to local media, this is not the first derailment involving the funicular. In 2018, a similar accident occurred, but no one was injured.

Built in the late 19th century, the Gloria Funicular connects Restauradores Square with the Príncipe Real district, its bright yellow carriages running along steep slopes. It attracts large numbers of tourists every year. / XINHUA