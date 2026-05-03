Goalkeeper Ochoa to play his last World Cup

MEXICAN football legend Guillermo Ochoa has confirmed that the upcoming World Cup will be his final chapter with the national team. The veteran shot-stopper also hinted that the tournament might serve as the conclusion to his professional playing career entirely.

Currently playing for AEL Limassol in Cyprus, Ochoa is set to turn 41 during the tournament. If selected, he will make history by appearing in his sixth World Cup, joining the elite company of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He is already part of a select group of Mexican players — including Rafael Márquez and Andrés Guardado — who have competed in five editions.

In a recent interview with TUDN, Ochoa expressed a sense of peace regarding his decision.

“Retiring is undoubtedly difficult, but in my case it won’t be so hard because I’ve enjoyed it for so many years, for so long,” Ochoa told the network. “There comes a point when your mind and body say, ‘You’ve given it your all,’ and you leave peacefully and that’s going to be my case,” he said.

While Mexico coach Javier Aguirre has not officially confirmed the final roster, Ochoa is widely expected to fill the remaining “overseas player” slot for goalkeepers.

Ochoa served as the starting goalkeeper for Mexico in the last three World Cups in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

The world cup takes center stage in June. / RSC