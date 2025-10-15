Google to invest $15B in its 1st AI data hub in India

GOOGLE on Tuesday announced it would set up its first artificial intelligence (AI) hub in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, enabling the company to deploy its full AI stack to help accelerate AI-driven transformation across the country.

The company will invest approximately US$15 billion over the next five years (2026-2030), Google’s largest investment in India to date, to set up the hub in Visakhapatnam .

“The new AI hub will combine powerful AI infrastructure, data center capacity, new large-scale energy sources and an expanded fiber-optic network, all in one place,” the company said in a statement, adding that the hub is aligned with the Indian Government’s Viksit Bharat (Developed India) 2047 vision to accelerate the expansion of AI-driven services.

The Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam will include a purpose-built data center campus, adding gigawatt-scale compute capacity to help meet demand for digital services across India and around the world.

Developed with leading partners, AdaniConneX and Airtel, it will be built with the same cutting-edge infrastructure that powers Google products like Search, Workspace and YouTube.

According to Google, the AI hub will also deliver the high-performance and low-latency services that businesses and organizations need to build and scale their own AI-powered solutions, and accelerate research and development.

The chief executive officer of Google Sundar Pichai spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a “landmark development.”

Google said this initiative creates substantial economic and societal opportunities for both India and the United States, while pioneering a generational shift in AI capability. / Xinhua