Gotterup shines as Scheffler struggles

CHRIS Gotterup fired a bogey-free eight-under-par 63 to grab a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Phoenix Open on Thursday (Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, PH time), while world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler endured a rare off day.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick matched the tournament back-nine record with a 29 on his way to a 65, according to the Associated Press. Sam Stevens was part of a four-way tie at 66, while 26 players posted scores of 68 or better before play was suspended due to darkness.

Scheffler was not among the low scorers. The four-time Player of the Year struggled to a two-over 73 after flubbing two chip shots that rolled back to his feet, putting his streak of 65 consecutive made cuts in jeopardy.

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka also had difficulty, managing just one birdie in a 75 during his second tournament since being reinstated by the PGA Tour.

Gotterup continued his strong form after shooting a final-round 64 to win the season-opening Sony Open in Hawaii — his third win in three PGA Tour seasons. He also tied for 18th at Torrey Pines last week.

The 26-year-old had previously missed the cut in his two appearances at TPC Scottsdale but appeared comfortable on the course during his opening round.

Gotterup jump-started his round by sinking a 27-foot eagle putt from just off the green on the par-5 13th hole. He fed off the energetic crowd at the stadium-style par-3 16th, making a seven-foot putt for his third straight birdie, then added another birdie on the 18th to make the turn at six-under 30.

He added birdies on the par-5 third hole with a two-putt and drained a 26-foot birdie putt on the long par-3 seventh to match the opening-round 63 he shot earlier this season in Hawaii.

Scheffler entered the week in top form, seeking his third straight PGA Tour victory while riding a streak of 33 consecutive rounds under par.

Fresh off his victory at The American Express two weeks ago, Scheffler showed rare frustration when his chip shot on the par-4 18th rolled back to his feet. He later repeated the mistake on the par-4 eighth, leading to another bogey.

Scheffler finished 10 shots behind the leader and is in danger of missing a cut for the first time since the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He headed straight to the driving range after his round, hoping to find his form ahead of the second round to preserve the PGA Tour’s longest active made-cut streak.

Fitzpatrick opened his round with birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 before catching fire with five straight birdies starting on No. 13. He shot 7-under on the back nine to match the tournament record, shared by seven others. He added another birdie on the par-5 third but stumbled late with two closing bogeys. / LBG