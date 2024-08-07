Government employees urged to work onsite following drive against working from home

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The government of Australia’s most populous state ordered all public employees to work from their offices by default beginning Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, and urged stricter limits on remote work, after news outlets provoked a fraught debate about work-from-home habits established during the pandemic.

Chris Minns, the New South Wales premier, said in a notice to agencies Monday, Aug. 5, that jobs could be made flexible by means other than remote working, such as part-time positions and role sharing, and that “building and replenishing public institutions” required “being physically present.”

His remarks were welcomed by business and real estate groups in the state’s largest city, Sydney, who have decried falling office occupancy rates since 2020, but denounced by unions, who pledged to challenge the initiative if it was invoked unnecessarily.

The instruction made the state’s government, Australia’s largest employer with more than 400,000 staff, the latest among a growing number of firms and institutions worldwide to attempt a reversal of remote working arrangements introduced as the coronavirus spread. But it defied an embrace of remote work by the governments of some other Australian states, said some analysts, who suggested lobbying by a major newspaper prompted the change.

“It seems that the Rupert Murdoch-owned Daily Telegraph in Sydney has been trying to get the New South Wales government to mandate essentially that workers go back to the office,” said Chris Wright, an associate professor in the discipline of work at the University of Sydney. The newspaper cited prospective economic boons for struggling businesses. / AP