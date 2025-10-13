Grabow makes Ironman history at 80

NATALIE Grabow proved that age is no barrier to endurance racing when the 80-year-old became the oldest woman ever to finish the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, on Saturday (Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, PH time).

The American elderly triathlete completed the 3.8-kilometer swim, 180-kilometer bike ride, and 42-kilometer marathon run in 16 hours, 45 minutes, and 26 seconds, topping the F80–84 division in her 10th appearance at the iconic event.

Grabow, from New Jersey, took up triathlon in her 60s after years of running. She qualified for this year’s world championship with a 15:53 finish at Ironman Maryland, becoming the first woman to complete that race in the 75–79 age group.

“All of us in sport are competitive and want to do well, but it’s the journey that matters,” Grabow said before the Kona race. “People rarely remember how you did in a race, but they remember that you had a good attitude, had a smile on your face, and were happy with your effort. I’m so lucky to be able to do this, so I race with gratitude.”

Her coach, Michelle Lake, praised Grabow’s dedication, describing her as “resilient” and “disciplined.”

“She’s competitive. She doesn’t just race against her peers. She studies the men in her age group and finds ways to beat them,” Lake said.

Grabow surpassed the previous record held by Ironman Hall of Famer Cherie Gruenfeld, who completed Kona at age 78. Race organizers hailed Grabow as “an icon of endurance,” celebrating her feat on social media with the phrase “age is just a number.”

In the professional race, Norwegian newcomer Solveig Lovseth captured the women’s world title in 8:28:27, followed by Britain’s Kat Matthews and defending champion Laura Philipp of Germany. The men’s championship took place in September.

More than 1,700 amateur competitors also crossed the finish line under sweltering heat and humidity, pushing the limits of endurance in triathlon’s most demanding race. / From the wires