Green rallies, wins LA title for third time

HANNAH Green staged a dramatic back-nine rally and prevailed in a playoff to win the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday (Monday, April 20, 2026, PH time), capturing the title for the third time in four years.

According to the Associated Press, Green closed with a four-under 68 to force a three-way tie at 17-under 271 with Sei Young Kim, who shot 70, and Jin Hee Im, who carded a 67, on the tree-lined layout at El Caballero Country Club.

In the playoff on the par-4 18th hole, Green delivered under pressure, hitting a wedge from 130 yards and sinking a 12-foot birdie putt.

Kim, who had held a commanding lead earlier in the tournament, came up short on a lengthy birdie attempt, while Im reached the green in three after driving right.

“I had that putt, obviously very similar line in regulation, so I felt somewhat comfortable,” Green said, as quoted by AP. “It still was a tough putt, so really glad it went in the hole.”

The victory marked another milestone for the 29-year-old Australian, who also won the event in 2023 and 2024 when it was held at Wilshire Country Club. She became one of only two multiple winners on the LPGA Tour this season and improved her worldwide win total in 2026 to four.

Green now owns eight career LPGA Tour titles. Earlier this year, she won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, as well as the Women’s Australian Open and the Australian WPGA.

Kim entered the final round with a two-stroke lead and extended her advantage to three shots on the back nine. She even appeared to pull away after chipping in for eagle on the 11th hole, briefly moving six strokes clear of Green.

However, Green responded with a birdie on the same hole and caught fire down the stretch, birdieing holes 13 through 16. She narrowly missed a five-foot eagle putt on the 16th but still managed to draw level with Kim and Im after Kim bogeyed the par-3 17th. Im had earlier electrified the field with a 60-foot eagle putt on the 16th.

Ina Yoon just missed joining the playoff, finishing one stroke back after a 69. She eagled the 16th, birdied the 17th, and nearly forced extra holes with a 30-foot birdie attempt on the 18th that came up just short.

Former UCLA standout Patty Tavatanakit shot 70 to finish at 14 under, tied with Haeran Ryu, who carded a 66. First-round leader Chizzy Iwai finished at 12 under after a 70, alongside Minami Katsu, who shot 68. / LBG