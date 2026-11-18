QUENTIN Grimes made a career-best 47 points and drained a game-tying three-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining in regulation to help the Los Angeles Lakers escape with a 118-114 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, PH time).

According to The Associated Press (AP), Grimes buried 10 shots from beyond the arc, matching Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers players to make at least 10 triples in a game.

His spectacular fourth-quarter performance, in which he poured in 21 points, helped Los Angeles overcome an 18-point second-half deficit and stretch its winning streak to nine games.

Luka Doncic added 36 points and seven assists for the Lakers, who remained unbeaten in November despite missing injured Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

Brandon Miller and Naz Reid each scored 28 points for Charlotte, with Reid also grabbing 11 rebounds. Coby White contributed 19 points as the Hornets suffered their ninth defeat in 10 games.

The Lakers forced overtime when Doncic found Grimes for the tying trey. Charlotte had taken a 110-106 advantage with 20 seconds left, but Grimes scored on a layup before White split his free throws, setting up the game-tying shot.

Neither team found the basket consistently in overtime, but Los Angeles eventually took control. The Hornets went scoreless over the final 4:24, while Grimes helped seal the victory by forcing Royce O’Neale into a turnover on an inbounds play with 17.4 seconds remaining. He then sank two free throws.

Pistons 105, Spurs 93

Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and Daniss Jenkins delivered 21 of his 25 points in the second half as the Detroit Pistons snapped San Antonio’s 12-game winning streak with a 105-93 victory, the AP reported.

Victor Wembanyama finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds for San Antonio, which suffered its first defeat since falling to 0-2 on Oct. 23.

Dylan Harper added 20 points for the Spurs but left the game with 53 seconds remaining after his left foot slipped and he fell to the court. His status was unknown.

Ausar Thompson contributed 14 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, and five steals for Detroit, which bounced back from a sluggish start to beat a San Antonio team that swept the Pistons last season.

The loss also marked San Antonio’s first defeat of the season after building a double-digit lead.

Wolves 106, Blazers 105

Jaden McDaniels scored on a go-ahead layup with 2.6 seconds left after Minnesota intercepted Portland’s inbound pass, lifting the Timberwolves to a thrilling 106-105 comeback victory over the Trail Blazers.

According to AP, Portland controlled most of the fourth quarter before Minnesota mounted its late rally. Ayo Dosunmu hit a crucial three-pointer with 50 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 105-104, setting the stage for McDaniels’ decisive basket.

Damian Lillard had an opportunity to win it for Portland, but Trey Lyles blocked his attempt with one second left.

Dosunmu paced Minnesota with a season-high 30 points, while McDaniels finished with 22. LaMelo Ball added 18 points and nine assists.

Lillard led Portland with 25 points, making five of his 11 attempts from three-point range and shooting 8-of-19 overall. Jrue Holiday chipped in 23 points off the bench.

The two teams also met Monday, with Minnesota prevailing, 106-98.

Elsewhere, New York defeated Toronto 111-102 on the road, while the Utah Jazz routed the Los Angeles Clippers 132-107. / LBG