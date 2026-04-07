Grizzlies make 29 treys

EVAN Mobley tallied 24 points and Dennis Schroder added 22 notches and 11 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Memphis 142-126 on Monday night (Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in PH) despite the Grizzlies tying the NBA single-game record with 29 three-pointers.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Cleveland (50-29) reached 50 wins for the second straight season and the 14th time in franchise history.

The Grizzlies (25-54) shot 29-for-59 (49 percent) from beyond the arc, with all nine Memphis players making at least one three-pointer. The team’s franchise record matched the NBA mark of 29, previously set by the Milwaukee Bucks (vs. Miami on Dec. 29, 2020) and the Boston Celtics (vs. New York on Oct. 22, 2024). Adama Bal broke Memphis’ previous franchise record with the 28th three-pointer at the 3:25 mark and added another with 1:41 remaining.

Cleveland trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half before using a 31-12 run to take a 68-64 lead at halftime. Keon Ellis scored 16 points in the opening half, while Mobley and Schroder contributed 12 each. Schroder also had eight assists in the period.

The Cavaliers outscored the Grizzlies 28-16 over the first eight minutes of the third quarter to build a 96-80 advantage. Sam Merrill hit a baseline jumper with 0.3 seconds left in the quarter to extend the lead to 101-90.

Merrill finished with 21 points, Ellis had 19, and Jarrett Allen moved into eighth place in franchise history for blocks with 431. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden did not play for Cleveland in the second game of a back-to-back.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 24 points for Memphis, which finished 13-27 at home this season. Dariq Whitehead and Bal each added 20 points off the bench, including six three-pointers apiece, while Lucas Williamson contributed 17 points with five three-pointers.

Memphis opened the second half with its 14th three-pointer on just 28 attempts.

Nuggets 137, Blazers 132 OT

In another game, Nikola Jokic recorded 35 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists as the Denver Nuggets rallied from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 137-132 in overtime, the AP reported.

Denver (51-28) climbed to third place in the Western Conference with its season-high ninth consecutive win. Jokic notched his 33rd triple-double, while Jamal Murray scored seven of his 20 points in overtime, helping the Nuggets move a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers (50-28).

Portland (40-39) saw its three-game winning streak end and slipped to ninth place in the West.

Toumani Camara led Portland with 30 points, hitting eight of the team’s franchise-record 25 three-pointers. Deni Avdija added 26 points and went 13-for-14 from the free-throw line, helping the Trail Blazers build a 115-99 lead with 8:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Denver responded with a 21-5 run, sparked by Jokic, who scored 10 points in the fourth period. After Avdija made two free throws to give Portland a 123-120 lead, Aaron Gordon tied the game with a corner three-pointer with 1:12 left in regulation.

Avdija missed a three-point attempt before Gordon, who finished with 23 points, hit a baseline jumper to give Denver a 125-123 edge. Avdija then converted a layup to tie the game with 20 seconds left, and Jokic missed a shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Gordon and Murray each opened the extra period with a three-pointer to give Denver a six-point lead. Murray added two free throws and a dunk to extend the advantage to 135-128, and later assisted Jokic for a layup that sealed the win.

Portland led by 14 at halftime and extended the margin to 96-78 late in the third quarter.

Elsewhere, the Orlando Magic defeated the Detroit Pistons 123-107, New York edged Atlanta 108-105, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Philadelphia 76ers 115-102. / LBG