THE Memphis Grizzlies established a franchise record for consecutive road victories after holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers, 124-121, behind Cam Spencer’s 26 points on Wednesday night (Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, PH time).

Taylor Hendricks chipped in 20 points, including two crucial free throws with 2.3 seconds left, as Memphis extended its road winning streak to eight games, surpassing its previous record of seven set in 2010.

According to the Associated Press, the streak also matched the Grizzlies’ previous best road start to a season.

Rookie Cameron Boozer and Cedric Coward chipped in 18 points apiece for Memphis, with Boozer also grabbing seven rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell paced Cleveland with 34 points, marking his first back-to-back 30-point performances this season. Jarrett Allen added 19 points and nine rebounds.

The defeat snapped Cleveland’s seven-game winning streak against Memphis. The Cavaliers had not lost to the Grizzlies since 2023.

Mitchell gave Cleveland a 119-116 advantage on a layup with 2:43 remaining, but

Memphis responded with an 8-2 run to take control.

Boozer put the Grizzlies ahead for good by sinking two free throws with 1:26 left for a 120-119 lead.

Cleveland still had a chance to steal the game after Memphis committed a five-second violation with 15.9 seconds remaining, leaving the Cavaliers trailing by just one, 122-121.

However, Sam Merrill missed both free throws after drawing a foul from Boozer with 6.6 seconds left. Hendricks secured the rebound and raced up the court before Merrill fouled him, setting up the decisive free throws.

The closely contested game featured 22 lead changes, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere, Chicago routed Brooklyn 137-107, Philadelphia edged Orlando 121-116, Houston defeated Indiana 119-104, Miami outlasted Milwaukee 137-130, and Washington beat Toronto 103-99.

The Dallas Mavericks dominated the Golden State Warriors 116-94, Detroit downed New Orleans 122-109, Atlanta prevailed over Oklahoma City 117-112, and Utah defeated Los Angeles Lakers 109-97.

Denver Nuggets edged Boston Celtics 105-101, while Phoenix scored a 128-107 victory at Sacramento. / LBG