Grizzlies snap five-game skid

CEDRIC Coward scored 24 points, including a pair of clutch free throws with 6.5 seconds remaining, to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 125-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, March 29, 2026 (PH time), the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Coward also contributed nine rebounds to help Memphis snap a five-game

losing streak.

The closing seconds were marked by high tension. After Coward’s successful free throws, Chicago’s Josh Giddey sank two foul shots with four seconds left to pull the Bulls within a single point.

The AP noted that Chicago was handed a final chance to steal the win after the Grizzlies turned over the ensuing inbound pass, but the Bulls were unable to get a shot off before the buzzer sounded.

Tyler Burton finished with 18 points and Jahmai Mashack added 17 for the Grizzlies. For Chicago, Matas Buzelis led the scoring with 29 points, while Collin Sexton provided 26 points in a reserve role.

Giddey recorded 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, marking his 13th triple-double of the season for a Bulls team that has now dropped three straight games.

The game remained close throughout, though AP described a lack of offensive flow that led to stagnant one-on-one play. Despite the lack of rhythm, Memphis managed to build a 98-88 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both squads were playing the second night of back-to-back sets following losses on Friday — the Bulls in Oklahoma City and the Grizzlies at home against Houston.

With neither team planning for the postseason, the focus for both franchises has shifted toward their eventual positions in the upcoming draft lottery.

The shorthanded nature of the rosters compounded the struggle, as Chicago had nine players on the injury list while Memphis was missing 11 players. This lack of depth was evident in the perimeter shooting; four minutes before halftime, the teams were a combined 5-of-28 from three-point range.

In other NBA action, San Antonio secured a 100-93 win at Milwaukee, Detroit earned a dominant 109-87 victory at Minnesota, Philadelphia defeated Charlotte 127-95, the Atlanta Hawks beat the Sacramento Kings 123-113, and the Phoenix Suns routed the Utah Jazz 134-109. / LBG