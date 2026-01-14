GSW rout T-Blazers

JIMMY Butler capitalized on an 11-assist masterclass from Stephen Curry to lead the Golden State Warriors to a decisive 119-97 victory over the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, PH time).

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, the Warriors used a blistering start to overwhelm a Portland team missing its top offensive weapon.

While Curry struggled with his shot, finishing with seven points on 2-for-9 shooting, his playmaking remained elite. The 11-assist performance marked his second game this season with double-digit assists and the 148th of his career.

Butler finished the night with 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

The Warriors and Blazers combined to set an NBA record with 21 different players making at least one three-pointer in the game, according to Elias Sports Bureau data cited by AP.

De’Anthony Melton provided a massive spark off the bench, scoring a season-high 23 points. It was Melton’s fourth consecutive game in double figures and his second 20-point outing of the year.

On the defensive end, Gui Santos contributed a career-high four steals to help stifle the Blazers’ offense.

Shaedon Sharpe led Portland with 19 points, while Caleb Love added 17 points and seven assists for the Blazers, who were without leading scorer Deni Avdija due to lower back soreness. Avdija had been averaging 26.1 points per game.

Portland, which started a pair of two-way players, had won all three previous meetings with Golden State this season but has now dropped two straight following a loss to New York on Sunday that snapped a five-game winning streak.

The Warriors asserted their dominance early, shooting 14-of-22 to open the game and hitting eight of their first 15 attempts from beyond the arc. By halftime, Golden State had built a 26-point cushion, their largest of the season.

The night also featured a climb up the franchise leaderboards for Moses Moody. With a three-pointer midway through the first quarter, Moody reached 364 career triples, passing current Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy for 12th place in Warriors history.

Elsewhere around the league, Minnesota routed Milwaukee 139-106, the Houston Rockets defeated the Chicago Bulls 119-113, Oklahoma City Thunder routed San Antonio Spurs 119-98, Denver won 122-116 at New Orleans, Miami Heat edged Phoenix Suns 127-121, and the Los Angeles Lakers cruised past the Atlanta Hawks 141-116. / LBG