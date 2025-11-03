Gunman kills mayor during Day of the Dead celebration

URUAPAN, Mexico — Uruapan Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez was shot dead during Day of the Dead celebrations in Michoacán on Nov. 1, 2025, authorities said.

The attack occurred around 8 p.m. in the city’s historic center, where residents gathered for a candlelight vigil. Witnesses said an unidentified gunman fired several shots at Manzo, 45, as he stood with his wife and son. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

A city council member and a security guard were wounded. Police recovered a 9-millimeter pistol at the scene, later linked to past gang clashes. Two suspects were arrested, while another was killed during pursuit.

Federal Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch called the attack “despicable,” while President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned it as “vile” and vowed “zero impunity.” Michoacán Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla said Manzo had been under state protection since 2024.

Manzo, an independent elected in 2024 after leaving the Morena party, was known for criticizing cartel violence and often wore a bulletproof vest in public.

Michoacán remains one of Mexico’s most violent states, plagued by cartel turf wars. The killing has sparked protests in Uruapan and Morelia, where residents demanded justice and protection for officials. / XINHUA