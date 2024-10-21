Gunmen kill 7 tunnel workers in India

SRINAGAR, India — Gunmen fatally shot at least seven people working on a strategic tunnel project in Indian-controlled Kashmir and injured at least five others, officials said on Monday.

Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for what they called a “terror attack” at a camp for construction workers near the disputed region’s resort town of Sonamarg.

Police said at least two gunmen fired “indiscriminately” at officials and workers associated with the construction, leaving two dead on the spot. At least 10 others were taken to hospital, where five more died. The attack came shortly after workers returned to their lodgings on Sunday night. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the attack.

The dead included five non-local laborers and officials, one Kashmiri worker and a Kashmiri doctor.

Reinforcements of police and soldiers launched search operations in the area to nab the attackers.

Omar Abdullah, the region’s top elected official, condemned the attack in a post on social media platform X, calling it “dastardly & cowardly.”

Hundreds of people, mostly non-local laborers, are working on the ambitious tunnel project that aims to connect the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh, a cold desert region that is isolated for half the year because of massive snowfalls. Experts say the tunnel project is important to the military, which will gain significantly improved capabilities to operate in Ladakh. / AP