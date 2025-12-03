Haaland hits century mark in record time

ERLING Haaland made Premier League history Tuesday (Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, PH time) by becoming the fastest player ever to reach 100 goals, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

After surpassing Alan Shearer’s previous mark, the Manchester City striker said his prolific scoring record is simply part of the expectation that comes with his role.

“I don’t want to say the words, but when you’re a striker for Man City, you should be delivering great numbers and that’s my job,” Haaland told Sky Sports after scoring the opener in Manchester City’s 5-4 win at Fulham. “People should criticize me if I don’t. That’s normally what people do, so in the end ... I should deliver.”

Haaland reached the milestone in just his 111th Premier League match, rifling home in the 17th minute at Craven Cottage. Shearer, the league’s all-time top scorer with 260 goals, needed 124 games to hit the same mark.

“It’s huge and I’m really proud and, of course, it’s a massive thing,” AP quoted Haaland as saying. “The 100 club is a nice thing to be in.”

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has been instrumental in two Premier League titles, a Champions League crown and an FA Cup triumph. He has now scored 144 goals in 165 appearances across all competitions.

Harry Kane reached 100 Premier League goals in 141 matches, while former Manchester City star Sergio Agüero did it in 147. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry accomplished the feat in his 160th.

“The numbers are insane. Insane,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said. “For sure he’s one of the best. For the strikers, it’s a question of numbers and his numbers have no discussions.” / LBG