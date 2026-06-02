Hall of Fame coach Adelman dies at 79

RICK Adelman, who played for seven National Basketball Association (NBA) seasons before becoming one of the game’s all-time winningest coaches, has died at the age of 79 on Monday (Tuesday, June 2, 2026, PH time).

Rick Adelman won 1,042 games as an NBA coach, 10th most in league history.

Only four other coaches -- Gregg Popovich, Pat Riley, Jerry Sloan and George Karl -- coached more games and had a better winning percentage than Adelman.

He was the head coach the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Minnesota and Golden State.

The Trail Blazers made it to the finals with Adelman at helm.

“Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player, but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community,” read part of the statement from coaches’ association.” / RSC