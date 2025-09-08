Hamas open to discuss hostage release

GAZA — Hamas said on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, it was ready to discuss the release of all hostages in exchange for an end to the war in Gaza, a complete Israeli withdrawal, and the creation of an independent Palestinian committee to govern the enclave.

The Palestinian movement said it had received “ideas” for a ceasefire agreement from the American side through intermediaries and welcomed any initiative aimed at stopping the fighting.

Hamas also called for guarantees of Israel’s “clear and explicit commitment” to any agreement, warning against a repeat of past deals it said were rejected or abandoned.

Trump’s claims

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday that “the Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well,” adding, “This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”

An Israeli official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Israel was “seriously considering” the U.S. proposal, which was delivered to Hamas over the weekend and described it as “President Donald Trump’s proposal”.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that under the plan, Israel would cancel its offensive to capture Gaza City. All 48 hostages still held in Gaza — including about 20 believed to be alive — would be freed on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners. Talks on ending the war would then begin under Trump’s mediation, with the ceasefire remaining in place while negotiations continue. / XINHUA