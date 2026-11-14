Harden admits slow start due to conditioning

CLEVELAND Cavaliers’ veteran guard James Harden admitted that his conditioning fell short heading into the 2026–27 National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

One of the main reasons was his lack of competitive play during the summer, which led to him entering training camp out of game shape.

Through the first 11 games of the current NBA season, Harden struggled with sub-par performances and even became a liability for the Cavaliers.

It was only in his 12th game that Harden finally shook off the rust, erupting for 32 points to help the Cavaliers beat the defending champion New York Knicks.

The 37-year-old Harden noted that he is no longer young and acknowledged that he needs sufficient time to get back up to game speed. / RSC