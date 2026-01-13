Harden climbs to 9th in scoring ladder

KAWHI Leonard chalked upn 35 points and James Harden added 32 as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 117–109 on Monday night (Tuesday, Jan.13, 2026, PH time).

As reported by the Associated Press (AP), the victory was historic for Harden, who moved into ninth place on the NBA’s all-time career scoring list, while the Clippers won for the fourth time in their last five outings.

Los Angeles got solid contributions throughout the lineup. Jordan Miller scored 14 points and Ivica Zubac finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Charlotte, which has dropped three of its last four games, was led by LaMelo Ball’s 25 points and nine rebounds. Kon Knueppel added 18 points, Moussa Diabate posted 13 points and 15 rebounds and Brandon Miller chipped in 13 points for the Hornets.

Harden began the night 14 points behind Shaquille O’Neal for ninth place on the NBA’s career scoring list. After scoring 13 points in the first half, he passed O’Neal’s total of 28,596 early in the third quarter with a three-pointer, according to AP.

His impact was most evident late in the game. After Charlotte took a 100–99 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Harden ignited a decisive 15–1 Clippers run, scoring eight of those points to give Los Angeles a 13-point cushion. The Hornets closed within seven in the final minute but could not complete the rally.

Leonard took over in the third quarter, scoring 20 points and knocking down five three-pointers in the period. Charlotte stayed close behind a burst of seven straight points from Ball and a late layup by Miller pulled the Hornets within 86–84 entering the fourth.

Earlier, Harden played the entire first quarter and scored 11 points, though he struggled in the second as the Clippers carried a slim two-point lead into halftime.

76ers 115, Raptors 102

Tyrese Maxey notched 33 points and Joel Embiid added 27 as the Philadelphia 76ers rode a dominant 80-point first half to a 115–102 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

VJ Edgecombe and Paul George finished with 15 points apiece as Philadelphia rebounded from an overtime loss to Toronto on Sunday and earned its sixth win in the last eight games.

The Toronto crowd turned its attention to a familiar face late in the fourth quarter, chanting “We want Lowry!” before rising for a standing ovation when former Raptors star Kyle Lowry checked in for Maxey with 1:57 remaining.

Lowry, a key member of Toronto’s 2019 NBA championship team, missed all three of his shot attempts, including an airballed three-pointer on his first try.

Immanuel Quickley led the Raptors with 18 points, while Brandon Ingram recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds. Scottie Barnes added 15 points

for Toronto.

Elsewhere in the NBA, Utah beat Cleveland 123–112 on the road, the Indiana Pacers nipped the Boston Celtics 98–96, Dallas Mavericks topped Brooklyn Nets 113–105, and the Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124–112.

/ LBG