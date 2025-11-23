Harden erupts for 55 points, sets Clippers’ franchise record

JAMES Harden drilled 10 three-pointers and erupted for a franchise-record 55 points to power the Los Angeles Clippers over the Charlotte Hornets, 131–116, in the National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season game on Nov. 22, 2025 (Nov. 23, PH time).

Harden poured in 27 points in the first quarter alone, including five triples, as he single-handedly overturned Charlotte’s hot start and gave the Clippers control. His 55-point masterpiece ranks as the 11th-highest scoring game of his career, trailing only his personal best of 61.

The outburst shattered the Clippers’ previous single-game scoring mark of 52, shared by Charles Smith and Bob McAdoo.

Ivica Zubac added 18 points, nine rebounds, and six assists as the Clippers snapped a three-game skid. / RSC