Harden passes Anthony in No. 10 all-time scoring list

LOS Angeles Clippers star James Harden officially entered the NBA’s all-time top 10 scorers, passing Carmelo Anthony during Sunday’s 109–106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Harden entered the game needing 21 points to surpass Anthony’s career total of 28,289 points. He came out firing, scoring 19 points in the first half, and later moved past Anthony with two free throws at 4:23 of the third quarter. By the end of the night, Harden had 34 points, bringing his career total to 28,303 points.

This milestone makes Harden the 10th leading scorer in NBA history, joining a prestigious list that includes legends like LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain, Kevin Durant and Shaquille O’neal. / RSC