Harris urges voters to reject Trump’s efforts to sow division

WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris stood before an overflowing crowd near the White House on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, and promised Americans she would fight for them every day as she urged voters to reject Donald Trump’s efforts to sow division and fear, declaring, “It doesn’t have to be this way.”

One week out from Election Day, the vice president tried to drive home the contrast with Trump by delivering her closing argument from the same spot on the grassy Ellipse where the Republican former president had fomented the Capitol insurrection in 2021, pledging that she would work to improve people’s lives while arguing that her Republican opponent is only in it for himself.

“I’ll be honest with you: I’m not perfect,” she said. “I make mistakes. But here’s what I promise you: I will always listen to you, even if you don’t vote for me. I will always tell you the truth, even if it’s hard to hear. I will work every day to build consensus and reach compromise to get things done. And if you give me the chance to fight on your behalf, there is nothing in the world that will stand in my way.”

Harris began her capstone speech by reminding voters of Trump’s role in the chaos of Jan. 6, 2021, when he spewed falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election that inspired a crowd to march to the Capitol and try unsuccessfully to halt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

“Look, we know who Donald Trump is. He is the person who stood at this very spot nearly four years ago and sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol to overturn the will of the people in a free and fair election,” she said. Trump, she added, “has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other.”

“This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better,” she said, branding Trump a “petty tyrant” and “wannabe dictator.”

She brought up his threats to use the military against his political rivals and his labeling of those who disagree with him as “the enemy from within.”

Harris continued: “But America, I am here tonight to say: That’s not who we are.” She added, “It doesn’t have to be this way.” / AP