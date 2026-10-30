Hawks finally soar as Okongwu drops 29

ONYEKA Okongwu delivered a season-best 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to power the Atlanta Hawks to a 114-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night (Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, PH time).

According to The Associated Press (AP), Atlanta snapped a three-game losing skid to improve to 3-3, while handing Cleveland its first defeat after three straight wins. The Cavaliers dropped to 3-2.

Donovan Mitchell brought Cleveland within a point with 20.6 seconds left, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker restored Atlanta’s three-point cushion by sinking two free throws with 15.3 seconds remaining.

Mitchell had two chances to force overtime on the Cavaliers’ final possession but missed both attempts.

Alexander-Walker finished with 25 points for the Hawks, while Aaron Wiggins contributed 20 points off the bench on 8-of-14 shooting.

James Harden paced Cleveland with 24 points, followed by Mitchell with 22. Sam Merrill chipped in four three-pointers on eight attempts.

The Cavaliers came out firing, building a 15-point advantage in the opening quarter. It marked the fourth consecutive game in which Atlanta had fallen behind by at least 15 points in the first period.

The Hawks managed only 16 points in the opening quarter, their lowest output in any period this season. However, they responded by limiting Cleveland to just 16 points in the second quarter, matching the Cavaliers’ lowest-scoring period of the campaign.

Atlanta turned the game around with a 19-2 run in the second quarter, transforming a 35-24 deficit into a 43-37 lead.

The game was the second half of a basketball doubleheader at State Farm Arena, following the Atlanta Dream’s 80-69 victory over the Golden State Valkyries in Game 6 of the WNBA Finals.

Pelicans 132, Kings 120

Jeremiah Fears recorded 22 points, a career-high 13 assists and eight rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans past the Sacramento Kings, 132-120, the AP reported.

Zion Williamson also scored 22 points on an impressive 10-of-12 shooting, with all his field goals coming inside the paint. Trey Murphy III added 18 points.

New Orleans’ reserves made a significant contribution, outscoring Sacramento’s bench, 41-8, as the Pelicans picked up their first victory under new coach Jamahl Mosley.

Darius Acuff Jr. paced the Kings with a career-best 34 points and 12 assists. Domantas Sabonis collected 15 rebounds and seven assists but committed seven turnovers. He entered the game as the NBA’s leading rebounder with an average of 16.5 per contest.

Grizzlies 124, Blazers 103

Cameron Boozer registered the first triple-double of his NBA career, finishing with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 124-103 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to AP, the victory kept Memphis unbeaten at 5-0.

Seven other Grizzlies scored in double figures, including three players coming off the bench. Isaiah Stewart led the reserves with 18 points. Deni Avdija led Portland with 24 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Ja Morant contributed 14 points and three assists in 23 minutes in his first game against his former team but suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. / LBG