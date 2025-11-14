Hawks hit 24 treys, roll past Jazz

JALEN Johnson piled up 31 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists, and seven steals to lead the Atlanta Hawks past the Utah Jazz 132-122 on Thursday night (Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, PH time).

Johnson set career highs in points and assists while recording his third career triple-double.

Without Trae Young, the Hawks (8-5) won their fourth straight and hit 24 three-pointers — the most by any NBA team this season. Onyeka Okongwu buried eight triples on 14 attempts, surpassing his previous single-game best of four, and finished with a career-high 32 points.

Atlanta hit a franchise-record 15 three-pointers in the first half on 25 attempts, fueled by Vit Krejci’s 5-for-5 start from long range. Krejci finished with 20 points.

Utah (4-8) was led by Lauri Markkanen’s 40 points on 15-for-25 shooting. Rookie Ace Bailey added a career-best 21 and Keyonte George had 19, but the Jazz failed to win consecutive games yet again this season.

The Hawks led by as many as 18 before Utah surged back, briefly taking a 106-103 lead early in the fourth on Markkanen’s three-pointer.

Atlanta responded with an 8-0 run sparked by steals from Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Johnson’s free throws pushed the lead to 127-118 with 3:03 left, and the Hawks closed it out.

Atlanta continued to thrive despite missing key players. Young remained sidelined with an MCL sprain, while Kristaps Porzingis sat out for rest.

Without a dominant point guard, the Hawks leaned on ball movement, finishing with 36 assists. The game was delayed for more than 10 minutes for repairs to one of the baskets.

Raptors 126, Cavaliers 113

Scottie Barnes had 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and five blocks, and Immanuel Quickley added 25 points to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-113 for their sixth win in seven games. Toronto shot 56 percent and made 12 three-pointers. Jakob Poeltl scored 20 on 7-of-10 shooting.

Donovan Mitchell scored 31 for Cleveland after resting Wednesday in Miami. Nae’Qwan Tomlin chipped in 18. The Cavs were without Darius Garland (toe) and Lonzo Ball (rest).

Toronto led 67-54 at halftime, though Cleveland closed to within five entering the fourth. The Cavaliers stayed close until Quickley knocked down back-to-back treys, sandwiched around an RJ Barrett floater, to extend Toronto’s lead to 118-105.

Suns 133, Pacers 98

Devin Booker scored 33 points and Dillon Brooks added 32 as the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight, 133-98, at the expense of the Indiana Pacers.

After Indiana trimmed a 20-point deficit to 10 midway through the third, Phoenix answered with a 16-0 run, including 10 straight from Booker, to take control.

Booker shot 12 of 22 and had seven assists and five rebounds. Brooks went 12 of 18, and Oso Ighodaro supplied 17 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks off the bench. The Suns shot above 60 percent well into the fourth.

Indiana, last season’s Eastern Conference champion, fell to 1-11 after its sixth straight loss. Andrew Nembhard scored 21 and Pascal Siakam added 19. / FROM THE WIRES