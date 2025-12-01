Hawks prevail vs 76ers in 2OT

JALEN Johnson made back-to-back three-pointers late in double overtime and finished with 41 points and 14 rebounds, lifting the Atlanta Hawks to a 142-134 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night (Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, PH time), the Associated Press reported.

Joel Embiid scored 18 points in 30 minutes in his return after missing nine games because of injuries. It was his first appearance since Nov. 8, when he played against Toronto. The 76ers said soreness in his right knee — not the left knee he had surgery on in April — kept him sidelined

until Sunday.

Johnson broke a tie with his third three-pointer, then drained another on the next possession to help the Hawks secure their fourth win in

five games.

Tyrese Maxey scored 44 points for Philadelphia and hit key shots in regulation and the first overtime. But with a chance to extend the Sixers’ lead to four late in OT, Maxey — an 88 percent free-throw shooter — missed both attempts, opening the door for Atlanta.

With 1.1 seconds left in the first overtime, Dominick Barlow fouled Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who made two free throws to tie it at 126 and force double OT. Alexander-Walker finished with 34 points and eight rebounds.

The game marked the first time this season that the 76ers started their All-Star trio of Embiid, Paul George, and Maxey. George had 16 points, while Quentin Grimes added 28.

Atlanta opened the fourth quarter on a 13-0 run, but Maxey led a late surge that forced extra time.

Celtics 117, Cavaliers 115

Payton Pritchard scored a season-high 42 points, and Jaylen Brown recorded his fourth career triple-double as Boston held off Cleveland, 117-115.

The Celtics led by 21 in the third quarter and were still ahead by 11 late before Donovan Mitchell hit consecutive triples to cut it to 114-112 with 20.5 seconds left.

Pritchard sank two free throws, and after Darius Garland buried a trey with 1.2 seconds remaining, Brown split a pair at the line. Evan Mobley’s jumper at the buzzer fell short.

Brown finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Grizzlies 115, Kings 107

Zach Edey posted a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds, guiding Memphis past Sacramento, 115-107.

Edey shot 16 of 20 and scored six points in the final 3:30 as the Grizzlies notched their fourth straight road win. Cam Spencer added 16 points, Jaylen Wells had 15, and both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13.

Memphis, still without Ja Morant, led most of the way but had to withstand a late Kings rally. Sacramento led 87-83 entering the fourth before the Grizzlies opened the period on a 14-2 run and held on down the stretch.

Elsewhere, Houston beat Utah 129-101, the New York Knicks defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-94, Oklahoma City won 123-115 in Portland, Minnesota Timberwolves topped San Antonio Spurs 125-112, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 133-121.

